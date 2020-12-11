Single Wily Bo Walker For The Children 2020 Andy Snipper Share with:





This track has been around for a while, in different guises – the version on his earlier album ‘Moon Over Indigo’ is the one I most remember - but probably never as appropriate or as poignant and effective as in this version.



Walkers dark and gruff vocals and Ed Brayshaw’s agonised guitar solo seem to set a desperate mood and the song comes over as a remarkable unseasonable song in the run up to Xmas and especially the New Year.



But in this time of Covid, when the whole world seems beset by corruption and violence, the children seem to be the ones almost left to their own devices and this song is a plea to us all to consider the children before we ruin their (and our) future.

“Who’ll be there to catch their dreams as they fall?

Who’ll be there for the children, when their nightmares call?”



To quote Wily Bo himself “I wrote this song for MY children but I hope the song’s message will resonate with everyone in some way.

Here’s to a brand new year and may it be a better on for all”

