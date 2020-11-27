Single Kimberley Rew & Lee Cave Berry All I Want Is You For Christmas Andy Snipper Share with:





There is a fine old tradition of Xmas songs that goes back to the 1920s or maybe earlier. In the seventies, eighties and nineties the classics that we hear every year from bands like Slade, Springsteen, The Pogues, Roy Wood etc were a feature of the run up to Xmas but in the last few years there have been very few real Xmas songs and certainly no classics.



Kimberley Rew and Lee Cave-Berry seem to be trying very hard to buck the trend and have put out an EP that is full of songs that fit the classic Xmas brief: catchy melody, rocking beats, slightly manic approach and proper Xmas subject matter.

And it’s gorgeous.



‘All I Want Is You For Xmas’ rips out of the stocks with a jaunty and rocky beat, inane chorus (“Na na na na na do do do do do”) and sticks in your mind for hours afterwards – in a good way.

The other three songs all have charm and great hooks, each could stand up in their own right, they are just fine pop music with a touch of class.



I normally steer well clear of Xmas singles and albums but this is worth an exception simply because this is a set of four cracking songs.



https://music.apple.com/gb/album/all-i-want-is-you-for-christmas-ep/1541183112

