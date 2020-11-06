Jelena Ćirić impresses with the bright folk of her promotional single ‘Lines’.





‘Lines’ serves as the debut single to Ćirić’s now released first EP Shelters One. A great single cannot only give the listener an enjoyable four minutes, but also entice them into the main body of work itself.



This opening offering is a bright engaging advert to encourage listeners to tune into Shelters One.



The song tells the story of a woman looking to break the cycle, do something different, and use that as a catalyst to push forward. Ćirić sings:

“isn’t it something believing we can change by doing something funny, by doing something strange”.



Having been born in Serbia, moved to Canada, studied in Spain, and now residing in Iceland, it’s fair to say the artist is well travelled. This shows in the songstress’ Canadian tinged accent. Oddly, Ćirić also manages to sound Irish, which complements the song well.



Ćirić’s sweet vocal performance is pleasing to the ear and seems particularly flowery as she pulls out some nice vocal flourishes.



Lyrics are well crafted and have an authentic feel to them. The writer adds in little details, to give things a personal story style.



The track leaves it late to offer one last revelation for the audience. With one line the song’s author turns a random trip to the fortune teller into a clearly defined motivation to experience something different and use it to move on.



The tune could have been a tried and trusted breakup ode, but instead uses the element to become a bubbly tale of a change in approach and perspective



Lines’’ backing instrumentation is well executed too. The piano offers a hint of melancholy but that soon brightens up. The violin work is impressive as it lends a tranquil vibe to the piece.



The overall package is strong and sounds great to the ear.











