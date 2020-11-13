Brooklyn brawlers Lord Sunny the Unifier stomp out a rollicking brand of gritty rock that pulls in influence from the celestial realms of glam and psychedelia punched up with a good dose of down to earth new wave post-punk. On their latest record All New Information, the group led by Gregory Jiritano showcase a heaping spoonful of the latter coming upon a sound like The Clash reborn for the insanity that is 2020.



A pulsing tom-led beat with tambourine and fuzzy synthesizer announces the opening of the bare-knuckle opener 'Knockout'. The 2010's aesthetic of Arctic Monkeys, Jack White, and Queens of the Stone Age comes to bare its teeth. Jiritano's voice howls and sneers with the mic breaking with a satisfyingly saturating distortion. Gang vocals come to egg on the competitors as they bash and grapple through this fight night anthem.



'(All My Friends Live) Underground', the record's standout track, leans the heaviest on The Clash's blend of punk rock jeering with reggae one-drop beats and off-beat minor guitar hits. Synth wizard Tyler Wood infuses the track with descending flying saucer whirring to transcend the comparison and lift the track to new territory. Jiritano passionately belts out his tribute to the cultural ecosystems that live far from the prying eyes of the mainstream, on the fringes of society where all the most interesting personalities live. The piano that emerges near the end adds that extra layer of theatricality that gives the tune an air of grandeur.



The Twilight Zone synths continue on through 'Pay the Man (When You Leave)'. Minor acoustic guitar chords over driving four on the floor drums. Buzzsaw electrics and an undeniably catchy obtuse vocal line. The closer 'I Love You World's verses again have a Clash touchstone finding similar chordal melodics to the verse of 'Rock the Casbah'. Big choral backups send this finale out towards the stratosphere.



On their latest EP, Lord Sonny the Unifier again prove to be a rollicking force of punk rock energy with tinges of psychedelic glam. The band hosts a subterranean party for all the brutes, ne'er-do-wells, and outcasts bridging the fringe into a community. The four-track EP is in and out with a bang leaving you wanting more.