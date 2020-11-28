The last couple of years has seen a huge resurgence in the Independent artist scene, especially in the so-called New Wave Of Classic Rock (NWOCR) which boasts some superb artists including Jack Hutchinson, Those Damn Crows, Collateral, When Rivers Meet and – relevant here – Verity White.



One of the things I have enjoyed most about the scene is that bands are not bound by expectation: while they have a ‘style’ of their own there is no given that the next single or album will sound the same as the last and their followers seem to be wholeheartedly behind this level of flexibility.



Verity White definitely seem to follow this ethos – a hard rock band with punk elements and occasional Prog touches and this new EP seemingly taking them into highly charged and emotional territory with Verity showing a very different side to her vocals here, almost pleading and submissive, and with her voice as good as I have heard in the three years since I first heard the band.



The EP has a dark and brooding feel to it, drawing the listener deeply into the songs and presenting a strong rhythmic feel.Alex’s guitar work is excellent and they have introduced some keyboards which add depth to a couple of the songs.



‘Mist’ is probably my favourite piece here, dark and almost miasmic with some beautiful violin behind the vocal.



If you are already into Verity White then this will definitely be a necessary addition but if you are just hearing them for the first time then it is a great place to start.







