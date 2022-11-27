Single The Electric Cinema Animals & Gods Joe McIndoe Share with:





The Electric Cinema gear up for their second album in 12 years with their latest single ‘Animals & Gods’.



The single serves as the title track to what will be the UK bands second LP in over a decade. The outfit began the promotion with ‘Rewind To Kickstart’.



The rock number is a kind of homage to the band’s past while admitting the need to push forward to something new.



The title song could arguably be seen as an extension of ‘Rewind to Kickstart.’ One looks at the past while the other rekindles the fire desire, as it wonders what makes us tick?

The group sing:



“Can, can science explain,

Why you feel this way again?

Why you feel this way again,

How did you stop the rain and make me feel this way again? Can science, can science explain?”.



The lyrics explore rediscovering passion and stepping out from behind self-imposed walls.



Melodically, the track sticks with the upbeat rock tone previously set by ‘Rewind To Kickstart’. It holds the ear well and impresses with an ethereal keyboard riff.



Not only is it a welcome freshen up part way through the song but is also in keeping with the transcendent theme that the song hints at.

Dan Neale performs his vocal duties well as his voice is mixed with bassist Rebecca Neale. Her involvement is subtle, but it definitely improves the experience.



Overall, the track ‘Animals & Gods’ serves as a good taster for the album of the same name.