Thomas Harvey, aka Vaughan, has just unleashed his sophomore EP, “I WAS”.



Compared to the likes of James Blake and Lorde, the pop artist openly discusses his issues with addiction and peels back the layers to unveil what most people try to hide. His lyrics are raw, gutsy and emotional. Vaughan not only gives you a glimpse behind the curtain but invites in.



The singer-songwriter behind the pseudonym Vaughan says: “I WAS is my story that’s the hardest to tell; the story of how repression pushed me into a world of addiction and I’m still learning to cope with this relationship and coming to terms with sobriety. This EP is the story about who ‘I WAS’ and how that person shaped the person I am now. I share my story with the hope that it will help someone else share theirs.”



“Youngest At The Party,” is melancholic yet quickly takes you on a journey with heartfelt lyrics. “Silence” and “BitCrushed” are filled with emotion and tell a painful story as the synths echo through. Again, the lyrics are intimate and expose yet another layer of Vaughan. Highlight for me was “Bad Behaviours”, the track was a little more upbeat by comparison and demonstrated Vaughan’s range as an artist.





“Music has always been my window of recovery. My beauty found at the bottom of an unspoken pile.” says Vaughan. What makes a Vaughn so intriguing is his sheer desire to put himself out there emotionally and without a net. This speaks volumes about him and it’s this kind of bravery that produces magic.



“I WAS” is co-produced with collaborator and producer Bob Matthews (Alpines) and Thom Rawle and available on Soundcloud.

