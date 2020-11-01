It’s with syncopated off beats and hand claps that Allegra’s latest single, ‘Do What I Want’ begins. An emboldened statement of intent from the budding popstar, the song was written during lockdown when faced with the prospect of having to give up her dreams of writing and recording music. ‘Do What I Want’ announces the arrival of a bright new talent who is certainly one to watch.Scooping vocal lines punctuate the verses with irresistible character and personality, clearly showing the world who Allegra is as a person and as a musician. By the time the chorus rolls round, the intriguing sparseness of the production has filled out to create a fuller sound, lending itself to the anthemic and euphoric climax of the song. Luscious vocal harmonies mix during the hook, accompanied by a burst of colourful instrumentation, featuring beat-boxing sound effects and explosive melody.Smacking of Allegra’s peer pop juggernauts like Ariana Grande, Drake and Justin Bieber, there is something unmistakably on-the-pulse about this track, which is sure to see it added to countless dance and pop playlists the world over. It’s the sound of a youthful voice making herself heard for the first, but certainly not the last, time, and it’s refreshing to hear something this impassioned and determined coming from an artist who still has so much more to show us.Allegra’s previous single ‘All About Us’ was produced by Scott Stodart of the hit-making Audiofreaks Stable, and was an unequivocally global success, hitting #1 on countless iTunes charts (including Italy and Canada, and #6 in the US), and #7 on the US Billboard Dance Charts.Now, with ‘Do What I Want’, Allegra explodes onto the musical scene once again, proving that creativity can never be bridled, that explosive, bombastic pop is not yet dead, and that nothing is impossible if you set your mind to it.