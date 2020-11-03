Canadian future-thinkers, way-out ahead blinkers and look to tomorrow-tinkerers Suuns return to give to you this six-track E.P. (their first offering since 2018’s ‘Felt’) to tide things over, to keep the brainwaves at bay, to quell the unnecessary questioning of the quizzical mind. And it works.



Crafted and compiled from studio offal, the off-cuts, discarded ideas and dead-ended plans, renovated scraps of sound (‘Look’ is an unsettling plunderphonic message from the outer-realms of sanity and the five-sense fallacy), they reassemble and reanimate those flesh and bones and serve up a treat.



Like Liverpool’s be-masked urging surgeons Clinic who share a deadpan, laconic take on existence Suuns mix and match popular culture’s unfixed histories, subtly drawing and deftly deriving from psyche-rock’s expansive frontiers, the meta-textual terrorism of The Residents and the cerebrally experimental art-rock pool.



‘Breathe’ sees the group recombine and reunite with Jerusalem in my heart (Montréal-based producer and musician Radwan Ghazi Moumneh and filmmaker Charles-André Coderre) on a Middle Eastern mantra-filled meltdown. In atmosphere, mood and tone the track is in a similar vein to the groups’ 2015’s album where East met West when forever the twain shall greet, then as now creating a union of heritage and culture clash-bang-wallop.



Standout the stately and gothic ‘Pray’ in particular is a superior building-block rocking beat ‘em up that also evokes the late Arthur Russell’s avant garde ‘n’ excavations in its metronomic moodscape. The song cascades towards its finale with squealing and screeching guitars, the pit of the chasm awaits.



‘Fiction’ is a forwards-addressing backward redressing noise from the wilderness, a place where dissonant voices compete with broken beats, a spectral spectrum of simmering electro-pot boiling.



Amber Webber (Lightning Dust) sing-scorns a mournful siren call on the penultimate track, the going to hell in an online handcart fuzz of ‘Death’. Beginning like a Sonic Youth feedback holocaust and continuing with a warped sensory assault , Webber summons and implies, reaching and beseeching, you, the listener, the chosen target, the prey, to succumb and submit. Think before you take the plunge.



A cover of Frank Zappa’s never-more-contemporary ‘Trouble every day’ closes proceedings. Originally dubbed 'The Watts Riot Song' in response to the civil unrest in Los Angeles in 1965 it’s a scabrous social commentary stream of consciousness observational critique whose primary lyrical themes are racial violence, social injustice, and sensationalist journalism. Plus ça change, twas ever thus.



