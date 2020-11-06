Anyone familiar with King King will recognize the sound of Alan Nimmo’s powerful and emotive vocal. They won’t however recognize the rest of the band as easily as the band now consists of Alan alongside brother Stevie Nimmo on guitar, Zander Greenshields on bass, Jonny Dyke on keyboards and Andrew Scott on drums.



I would say that the band’s sound has changed with the new members – Lindsay Coulson’s fluid and almost jazz like bass has been replaced with the more powerful and rocky bass of Greenshields and Wayne Proctor’s classy drumming is no more – Scott is more straight-line power. In part the sound is more classic rock, especially with the second guitar, and definitely has moved further toward the arena friendly and anthemic than before.



All of which is no bad thing. Alan was always a great songwriter and there is more of a collaboration with the new band members plus the natural link between the two brothers – I first saw them as The Nimmo Brothers before King King was ever a thing – takes some of the strain off Alan Nimmo as the sole creator.



So to the music. 10 tracks and all have a very different identity.

The album kicks off with ‘Never Give In’ – a growl of guitar leading into a powerful modern anthem, great swirling Hammond, screaming guitar lines and Nimmo’s vocal punching out the lyrics – there is a touch of early Bon Jovi about the number and it’s a great kick off to the album.

The trademark ballad is there in ‘Whatever It Takes To Survive’, deeply emotional and huge powerful soundscape built around whispery organ and, again, a powerful and impassioned vocal. ‘By Your Side’ is a softer ballad, piano driven and drawing a much softer vocal from Nimmo – I can see this one being a huge live number.



King King have evolved into one of the best rock acts around at the moment. The album is packed with numbers that should translate brilliantly to the live arena and it feels like a thoroughly coherent and modern classic rock piece.



>



ON TOUR - BUY TICKETS NOW! ,