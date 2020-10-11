Album Spunsugar Drive-Through Chapel Newsdesk Share with:





Alternative rock band, Spunsugar have announced their debut album ‘Drive-Through Chapel’, via Adrian Recordings. The Swedish trio with shoegaze influences, released their EP ‘Mouth Full Of You’ last year, receiving support from the likes of Steve Lamacq at BBC 6Music.



Featuring the previously released single ‘Happier Happyless’, the band’s latest offering was produced by Joakim Lindberg at Studio Sickan, Malmö. Opening track, ‘Jawbreaker’, quickly draws you in and holds you in place. ‘Happy Happyless’ is bittersweet with sharp electronica and wallowing lyrics about loss and revenge. ‘Belladonna’ is hypnotic and dark, keeping in line with much of the album. With each passing song the intensity is ramped up leading to, ‘Time Enough At Last.’ The exemplary pounding base lines gives rise to the very essence of Spunsugar and all they embody. ‘Run’ sees the tempo build up to a new level and reminded me of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs back in the early 2000’s.



When asked how the band describes themselves, they had this to say “We call ourselves an alternative rock band with shoegaze influences. Sound wise, imagine if Alternative Nation on MTV 1997 and a drum machine fall into a cotton candy machine. The cotton candy wheel breaks and derails. We grew up farmer offsprings, bible belt kids of fundamentalists and trailer trash in small towns of Sweden. These are our references and this shapes our sound.”



Made up of Elin Ramstedt (vocals, guitar), Cordelia Moreau (drums), and Felix Sjöström (bass), Spunsugar’s, ‘Drive-Through Chapel’ is a pulsating album with lots of highs. Impeccable basslines and intoxicating lyrics are the chemistry that bring forth such a truly enjoyable album.