Brighton newcomers Zooni have quietly been releasing a string of gorgeous singles for the last 2 years. Having picked up over 1.5 million streams they have this week brought their latest 4 tracks together under the name the ‘Familiar Ground’ EP.



Produced by Mercury and Brit award winning producer Charlie Andrew (Alt J, London Grammar, Marika Hackman), they blend keys, synths, strings and percussion around poetic lyrics in a way that brings to mind the likes of Alt J, Radiohead and Grandaddy.



Kicking off with the cyclical, insistent guitars of earlier single ‘Dissolve’, arguably the most Alt J-moment of the EP, for most this would be a case of setting a standard you would struggle to keep up for the rest of the EP, but for Zooni this isn’t the case. In the wake of ‘Dissolve’ comes the gently hypnotic waves of ’The Details’. Channeling My Morning Jacket at their haunting best, the gentle ‘Cascara’ follows suit before this 16 minutes of dreamy art rock is wrapped up with title track ‘Familiar Ground’. Building from Portishead-like delicate minimalism to a cacophonous climax of cascading guitars and pianos, it’s the perfect end to a perfectly wonderful EP.



Hypnotic beats.

Delicate piano.

Angular guitars.

Haunting vocals.

Ambient atmospherics.



Zooni are more than deserving of your attention and adoration.