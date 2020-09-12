Like many artists, Kyanna has found the lockdown has proved both challenging and inspiring. She has written more and started producing extra material, as she looks to establish herself as a British singer of determined sassy intent.Behind the songs Day by Day, T.U.R.T.L.E, She and Phase 2 is a singer who likes to explore her love of having a good time. Here she tells Music News how she probably enjoys that too much - but she's young! A University of Westminster graduate now working in public relations, she uses those skills to maximise attention and publicity, in a positive way.We discuss making music on your own and having control away from a label, the use of her sensuality in her imagery and her love of a good time! But Kyanna's first problem is how to get people to pronounce her name correctly. Listen to our interview to find out!