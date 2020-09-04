Nell Bryden is one of the most consistently creative singer-songwriters of the last decade and more and has enjoyed more exposure in the UK via BBC Radio 2. She has just released The Singles Collection, an anthology featuring all twenty independently-released singles from the last thirteen years.This album showcases the New York-born artist’s clean sweep of 20 consecutive playlisted tracks on radio.They are included in chronological order, including mixes by Ash Howes, Mark Taylor ( Metrophonic ) and Soren Andersen.Since moving back to her native New York in 2019, Bryden has been as busy as ever. She is on season five of her weekly Living Room Sessions, which prompted last year's compilation of the same name, featuring home performances of fan favourites. Last October, she signed a new publishing deal with BMG Music, in renewed recognition of the much-loved writer and performer.Music News catches up with Nell as she enjoyed a much needed holiday in the States after a period of time in lockdown. Here she talks about the release, songwriting, the modern music scene and how much this holiday is needed!‘Nell Bryden The Collection was released on September 4th via 157 Records.