I cannot remember a time when there was so much good 70’s styled rock around (not even in the 70’s!) – it seems as though a huge number of sons and daughters have dug into their parents record collections and discovered the ‘golden age’ and used it as a starting point for their own music

It’s a good thing and some of the new bands and artists in the scene are making a massive name for themselves.



Cheshire native Jim Kirkpatrick doesn’t exactly fit into the mold as he has been around for about 20 years as a session player and has been FM’s lead guitarist since 2008. He has also toured with Bernie Marsden (Whitesnake) and Rhino’s Revenge (a band fronted by Status Quo's bass player John 'Rhino' Edwards).

However, the feel of this album most definitely falls into that category and as a Blues/Rock player & singer he brings a great combination of experience and fresh passion to his music – this album is absolutely top notch.



It is the freshness that really surprises. He is taking a form that has been around for decades, applying nothing new to it but still making it sound as though he is saying something you’ve never really heard before.



The opening title track there is a strut and funk to the number, his vocals are strong and throaty while his guitar has a wah-wah groove to it, all underpinned by Jem Davis keys subtly filling the space. The first of many fine solos fires out at the bridge and the number really puts you in the mood for the rest of the album.



From there the album carries on relentlessly, touching on a lot of different styles but never sounding as though he is copying anyone else.

He makes a fine fist of a ballad on ‘Talk To Me’ while ‘Blue Heron Boulevard’ has a wistful touch as well as beautiful harmonica from Paul Westwell but my favourite number is the Floyd-like ‘Brave New World’ – slow and strong, a real story song.



The album was recorded over 8 years and it shows to an extent in the different styles and influences you can pick up but it really is an excellent album and well worth some investigation.



