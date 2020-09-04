Album Hannah Georgas All That Emotion Kevin Quinn Share with:





‘All’ that emotion. The ‘all’ is telling. Too much to contain or not enough to retain? Or simply not the kind that you want to maintain … a minute more?



Suppression, repression, oppression, the ties that bind, the lies that hide behind, the (in)visible structures we construct to restrict external anguish and the methods required to vanquish risible internal strictures. A prevalent/relevant feeling is who do/have you become when the person you don’t know any more is you? What next …?



All that and more in this heady, hearty, steady, arty album. Produced by The National’s Aaron Dessner (who also covertly helmed top pop-country behemoth Taylor Swift’s latest offering), Hannah Georgas’s ‘All that emotion’ outlines the faultlines inherent with(in) us all and offers a way out for those who choose to listen and follow with both eyes wide open. The heart asks the questions first.



With titles like ‘Punching bag’, ‘Dreams’, ’Same Mistakes’, ‘Habits’, ‘Just a phase’ and ‘Change’ there’s a schematic/thematic pattern to these songs, an instruction to learn from events and move on, rote repetition the single path to the soul’s attrition. If you can’t be yourself you’re doomed to be someone else.



Georgas’s voice barely registers above the riled, it’s a carefully controlled at peace noise mechanism that reminds at times of Tracey Thorn’s contemplative crooning and mooning. Allied to the plaintive orchestration (subtle electronica meets nu-folk moods) which moves and grooves without ever being maudlin it all amounts to an autobiographical-dialogical metamorphosis where freedom is but a step away. One word can change your world.



You know when you’re lost for words having rehashed and rehearsed the script religiously, not wishing to remember a trip you’ve traipsed prodigiously? On the blind-blank-spot realisation of ‘Easy’ it has the deliciously dismissive kiss-off of ‘your love was never meant to be’. A reality of clarity.



Throughout the daze-dreaming, hitherland netherscape of the (sub)conscious brings to mind Springsteen’s philosophical line from ‘The River’: ‘Is a dream a lie if it don't come true … or is it something worse?’.



Via her dream-ons Hannah Georgas has identified her demons, cast them aside and is prepared for whatever’s up next.

