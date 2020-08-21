On this snarling and sparkling debut album ‘Androgynous Mary’ L.A. Quartet Girl Friday (Libby Hiseh/Vera Allen/Sierra Scott/Virginia Pettis) deliver a James Ellroyesque noir narrative that gives voice to the submerged tensions that sit in opposition with what constitutes ‘society’. As norms become forms and identity expected to be a uniform the ability to be who and what you want to be has become a battleground especially in the supposed Land of the Free where the whims of the forefathers still postulate and dictate.



However, artistic expression is one escape route from enforced alienation and that struggle to be accepted beyond and within the rules of the game only feeds into the sounds on display here. Clangour is an energy and on the thrash-clash ‘Earthquake’ they evoke proto-Britpop noiseniks Lush with a menacing kitchen sink scenario of domestic silence as violence where the shifting of the tectonic plates could lead to emancipation.



Taking inspiration from groups like Anglo-Swedish post-punk transgressives Placebo, ‘Eaten Thing’ is a Gothic sermon about insatiability, to consume is to subsume, to know your limits a matter of indigestion. As the group harmonise ‘I want to eat you up, did you think I would be enough?’ the thought arises ‘Pray you’re not the prey’. ‘Gold Stars’ too has a Hammer House of Horror vibe, a game of cat and mouse where the upper hand is always in flux.



Structural inequalities imbued by the patriarchy still reign over and rein in across the globe and on the pop-goes-punk ‘Public Bodies’ the ‘average man’ is asked if he is aware that the system’s boundaries exist and/or apply to his sense of self-freedom. Far from being a man-hating screed it’s a cry for a humanifesto where each and all can thrive and survive, a call for unity among community. Rich, vivid dystopic imagery is conjured up by the poetic line ‘All these bodies 'round here have been spat out the machine, smoke on lungs and gas stations, spit fire by the sea’. This is the look of Revelation.



As the world reels from mismanagement and continued manipulation, Girl Friday expertly take the bull(shit) by the horns and break the chains of subjugation.



