Having won ‘Album of the Year’ at the Independent Music Awards with the release of his debut album ‘This Is The Sound’, it’s reassuring that the pressure of following up an award winning debut hasn’t weighed heavy on the collective shoulders of Ryan Hamilton & The Harlequin Ghosts. Kicking into action with a swift drum fill, and smoothly settling into an upbeat and infectious groove, ‘Oh No’ sees Ryan Hamilton & The Harlequin Ghosts setting their sights on radio domination. The vocals of Kay Hanley add a sugary sweet coating to the pop-rock hooks, while lyrically ‘Oh No’ cleverly sees the band acknowledging the artists and albums that have influence and inspired them (with everyone from Paul Simon, The Beatles, Pink Floyd, Smashing Pumpkins, Prince, and The Rolling Stones name-checked).



As with many musicians, Ryan found himself stuck at home, alone in lockdown in Texas. With 'Oh No' and the rest of the album all finished, and a summer of UK festivals understandably transplanted to 2021, he wanted to make the most of the time he suddenly found on his hands. Connecting remotely with producer Dave Draper and fellow musicians also in lockdown in the UK and France, the Country EP 'Incommunicado' was born. Released without prior warning in May 2020, it swiftly became Hamilton's first number 1 album (iTunes Country Chart).



Released via Wicked Cool Records, the label owned by legendary E Street Band member Stevie Van Zandt, and recorded at Ryan’s home studio in Texas, ‘Oh No’ is a near perfect-slice of American(a) radio-rock. It's a track that suggests that great things will come to those who spend time in the company of their forthcoming second album 'Nowhere To Go But Everywhere'. Maybe even another number 1 album? Who knows ...



