Music-News recently had the opportunity to interview Dan Middleditch of the up & coming pop duo MIDLO. You may already know their debut single "Emotional," which just passed one million streams on Spotify after being featured on New Music Friday. Now, get to know more about the duo!



How old were you when you first picked up an instrument and started playing music?



I was 9 years old when I picked up my first instrument of the clarinet, though I didn’t get serious about music until I started playing guitar and singing at 12.



What inspired you to pursue a career in music?



Well, if I’m being honest, it’s really the only thing I know how to do! It was either this or be homeless, ha!



What was the first accomplishment you achieved where you realized that being a successful independent musician was possible?



It was really when MIDLO put out “Emotional” and reacted so well! I was shocked. That was our first release and for it to have such a tangible result, I said “wow, this is actually happening!”



What has been your favorite moment over the span of your career?



I’d have to say when we played our first ever show at Rockwood Music Hall. It was the culmination of so much hard work from the creation of the album to actually bringing the music to life on stage. It was also the first time MIDLO was introduced as the duo it is right now with my partner, Renata Baiocco!



How have you been going about music during Covid-19?



Well, Renata and I live very close to each other, so it’s very fortunate that we can still meet up and work on music and plan all of our next releases. We also are constantly rehearsing to keep all the music in our bodies.



What's next on the horizon?



We are currently planning our next releases of music, leading up to a full album to be put out either by the end of 2020 or early 2021!



One artist (dead or alive) who you wish you could open for on tour or do a duet with?



Oh, what a good question, there are so many! I’d love to tour with Jack White. He seems like an absolute riot!



To all the new fans who are reading this, how can they continue to follow you?



Well, first off, thanks so much for reading about this! You can follow us on all social media platforms @wearemidlo!



