Cassa Jackson is a Surrey based singer set for the big time. When the lockdown hit she was preparing for exams on her university course but also preparing to head to South Africa as her career took off. While that trip was stopped in its tracks by a global pandemic it has not reduced Cassa's drive and ambition.We caught up via Zoom on a sunny lockdown Tuesday to discuss this and much much more.Listen to this podcast - where she discusses her musical inspiration, why she feels comfortable writing songs about her own life and the effect of lockdown on a musician.You'll also hear some of her recent releases.