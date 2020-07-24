Single Busty & The Bass Out Of Love-ft Macy Gray Joe McIndoe Share with:





Busty & The Bass’ ‘Out Of Love’ indulges in the sweet sound of funk and jazz with a little help from Macy Gray.



Canadian group Busty & The Bass’ latest single paves the way for their first album release for label Arts & Crafts. Although, full details are yet to be revealed about the upcoming LP, the best way to bring hype to a new project is to let the music do the talking.



‘Out Of Love’ brings the listener in with gentle jaunty soul and funk.

Drifting saxophone ushers the listener in, before the thumping drum kicks in to open the door to a synthy funk flavour. A special guest turn by Macy Gray lends the track pleasingly smoky vocals, which meshes well with the collective.



The song serves as the storyteller’s withering request to a noncommittal lover to “be your grown ass self, step up and put me down…”



In press notes writer Nick Ferraro says of the song:

“I was getting a lot of hot and cold communication from someone and this song is me airing out a bit of that frustration.".



The song stands apart from a lot in the heartbreak genre, in that there is very little angst or melancholy. Instead, it’s a matter of fact, board request to let the person out of a relationship going nowhere fast.



Lyrically, the song is a welcome take on a well explored subject matter. It’s a frank and mature change of pace.



Overall, ‘Out Of Love’ is a breezy few minutes, well worth a listen.

