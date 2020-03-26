To many people Petit is a Marmite figure. His playing can be abrasive, verging on aggressive, but his talent is unquestioned. I think he is the most flexible and one of the most skilled axe men of his generation but there are also those who decry his genre-hopping and assertiveness.



A couple of years ago he was seen about everywhere and after delivering one of the best live albums of all time - 'Stephen Dale Petit At High Voltage' – and following up with ‘Cracking The Code’ he suddenly went rather quiet. This is his fifth album and comes after a dreadful bout with cancer where he was given only a short time to live but is now clear and back to doing what he is best at – powerful and edgy Blues music.



There are thirteen tracks here, most written by Petit - all except a wicked version of 'Long Tall Shorty' - and he demonstrates a veritable encyclopaedia of the Blues with tracks that range from the outrageous to the outraged and into sweetly played Blues and even rock & roll.



I came to this album with some queries as to whether he would be the same after his cancer but it seems to have given the freedom to play just about whatever he wants with no inhibitions.



Kicking off with the title track, his guitar howls over drummer Jack Greenwood’s hammerblow drums while the throbbing basslines from Sophia Lord give the number a heartbeat. Petit’s vocals howl as strongly as his guitar – this is Blues for times of revolution, not evolution.



He follows up with ‘The Fall Of America’, another chilling and powerful number, at times verging on the psychedelic and with Petit’s guitar(s) going through exquisite agonies. The central riff is hypnotic and when matched against strings the result is darkly impressive.



The album isn’t all as aggressive as those numbers – for example ‘Roxie’s Song’ is beautifully melodic with echoes of Peter Green’s Fleetwood Mac and ‘On Top’ has the jaunty walking-Blues feel of a man who is happy with life. But them compare that against ‘Raw’ which has a Petit howling the vocals against a constant beat or ‘Zombie Train’ with it’s eighties feel.



There really isn’t a weak song on the album and after listening a few times I finally get the sequencing. Production from Vance Powell is right on the spot and recording at Sputnik in Nashville should always guarantee a good sound. His playing is superb and in Lord & Greenwood he has a rhythm section that is really up the task.



There is enough here that should appeal to almost anyone who is into the Blues although some will, inevitably, push people away, you get Stephen Dale Petit as he wants to be heard so take it or leave it.



