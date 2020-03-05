Samantha Fish’s career is on a definite upward trajectory and it’s all well deserved – she is a top quality performer who really seems to enjoy playing to a full house of adoring fans.

The last few years have seen her progressing from a packed out Borderline to a packed out Garage and now selling of the 800 places at the Islington Assembly Halls ( and there were many more unable to get a ticket).

She’s also released a couple of exquisite albums in ‘Belle Of The West’ and, the latest, ‘Kill Or Be Kind’.



So, Thursday night in a wet and cold Islington saw an incendiary performance from a young lady who is, in many peoples opinion, one of the best guitarists around at the moment. She is also a superb vocalist, capable of little girl breathiness through to full on rocker and all while looking like the queen of the Opry.



The set came alive with a fabulous version of ‘Bulletproof’, Fish ripping out some outrageous slide lines, Her vocal showed off her Missouri origins but she also has projection in her voice and the number landed with a real blast. Following up with ‘Kill Or Be Kind’ showed another side as her vocals became sweet and soul-edged. ‘Watch It Die’ continued the run of songs from ‘Kill Or Be Kind’.

Her last album, the one that really propelled her onwards, was covered by a couple of numbers – a stunning ‘No Angels’ with its throbbing bass and acoustic and the first encore number ‘Need You More’ which is the most outright country number in the set.

Closing on a rocking ‘Shake ‘em All Down’ played on a cigar box slide guitar she left the crowd on a high and a fine night was done. The weather had even improved!



Support was Felix Rabin, a young guitarist who played an excellent set which included a brilliant ‘Voodoo Chile’. He has a lot of talent and I look forward to seeing him again.



Photo by Jon Theobold



