Jared James Nichols / Collateral

Jared James Nichols will be touring shortly, supported by Collateral, and the two bands were featured last night in a showcase to a select bunch of Music media types and around a hundred Planet Rock listeners.

A fine time was had by all and the bands seemed in really fine spirits, delighting crowd with some superb rock.



First up were Collateral whose album was released a couple of days back. I saw them a little while back but this short set showed them at their snappy and louche best, They opened with a kicking ‘Mr Big Shot’, followed it up with ‘Merry Go Round’ and closed with a stunning version of last year’s debut single ‘Midnight Queen’. Todd Winger (guitar) was tearing out stadium quality riffs and singer Angelo Tristan was on top form, hair flying in all directions, whip thin torso contorting and singing with passion and heart.



Jared James Nichols – fresh from a Joe Bonamassa ‘Keeping The Blues Alive’ cruise in the Bahamas – took the stage and just exploded with all the power and riffery that he has been promising for ages. Opening with ‘The Gun’ (from the ‘Black Magic’ album) then his forthcoming single ‘Throw Them To The Wolves’ and closing on an impassioned version of last year’s massive hit ‘Nails In The Coffin’ he also is much improved since the last time I saw him.



The encore was a joint effort with Jared on guitar joined by Angelo Tristan for a massive version of ZZ Top’s ‘Sharp Dressed Man’.



Just a little preview but sounds like the upcoming tour is going to be something special.



Jared James Nichols 2020 UK Tour with special guests Collateral



Feb 25- The Robin, Bilston

Feb 26- Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

Feb 27- Yardbirds, Grimsby

Feb 28- Think Tank, Newcastle

Feb 29- The Garage 2, Glasgow

Mar 1- Craufurd Arms, Milton Keynes

Mar 27- Soup Kitchen, Manchester

Mar 28- The Dome, Tufnell Park, London

Mar 29- Exchange, Bristol



Tickets – www.planetrocktickets.co.uk



Picture by Simon Green



