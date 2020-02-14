Archie Faulks

With over 10 million streams of his previous singles, Archie Faulk’s timelessly beguiling new EP ‘Longing In London’ is release on Feb 14th. A London-based singer songwriter, he’s an artist any fans of people like Ben Howard, Damian Rice, Luke Sital-Singh or Roo Panes should be discovering.



A four song collection that gently caresses the eardrums with a timelessly, moorish, alluring ambience, this new ‘Longing In London’ EP was recorded with Eliot James (Two Door Cinema Club, Noah And the Whale) at Eastcote Studios. Opening with current single ‘What For’ (the video for which features a guest appearance from Isaac Gracie), as the EP title might suggest, ‘Longing in London’ deals with the range of feelings and mental anguished caused by the end of a relationship.



While ‘Gold' deals with the struggle to deal with a relationship actually being over, ‘Goodbye There City’ is about Archie taking some time out and digesting what has happened (he explains "My parents were renting a cottage timeshare in the countryside and I would go down there on my own to write music, stare at the stars and drink in an attempt to digest the whirlwind that the previous 9 months had been”), and ‘Foreign Kiss’ is the optimistic look forward ("This song is the moment where that feeling changes- the nervous and exciting time of meeting someone new but not knowing what to do about it”).



An utterly heartfelt, emotion-filled collection of songs taking the listener on a journey through a tough period of Archie’s life, ‘Longing In London’ feels like an EP that many could and should discover. An essential new voice for this new decade.



Live Dates:

27 Feb Leeds, Royal Park Cellars

28 Feb Glasgow, Glad Cafe

29 Feb Newcastle, Surf Cafe

2 Mar Birmingham Dead Wax

3 Mar London, The Islington

4 Mar Southampton, Joiners

12 Mar St Albans, The Horn

21 Mar Budapest, Garden Wonder

