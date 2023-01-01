Huge music star to become the face of Asda for Christmas

Michael Bublé is to star in a musical Christmas ad campaign for Asda.

The 47-year-old singer is best known for being a Yuletide crooner and has sold 15 million copies of his album ‘Christmas’ but is now said to be gearing up to star as a singing checkout worker for the supermarket chain in the run up to the festive season.

A source told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: “The Christmas telly ad market has ballooned. Everyone wants to have the best in the game. John Lewis, Tesco, Sainsbury’s and all the others pull out all the stops.

But it’s hard to see anyone topping getting Buble singing in an Asda uniform. It’s a brilliant idea.”

According to the outlet, the Canadian-born superstar - who is said to have signed a “mega-money” deal to front the campaign - will star in a series of adverts for the chain, all directed by Hollywood filmmaker Taika Waititi.

The insider also went on to tease that the ‘Feeling Good’ hitmaker – who has had hits with cover versions of Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas is You’ as well as more traditional festive songs such as carol ‘Silent Night’ and Judy Garland’s ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’ – could enjoy further success if the soundtrack to the advert becomes a hit.

The insider added: “Michael is the King of Christmas songs anyway Every year his versions of the classics are in the charts, so don’t bet against another hit.”

In recent years, ‘Smile’ hitmaker Lily Allen reached the top of the charts with her cover of ‘Somewhere Only We Know’ for The John Lewis Christmas advert, whilst Gary Jules’ ‘Mad World’ served as the soundtrack to the luxury retailer’s festive campaign prior to that.