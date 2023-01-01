Bebe Rexha asks fans not to throw phones as she returns to stage after incident

Bebe Rexha jokingly asked her fans not to throw phones at her as she returned to the stage after being hit in the face with a device on Sunday.

The I'm Good (Blue) singer was performing in New York City on Sunday when she was hit in the face by a flying phone. She collapsed to her knees, was escorted off the stage and taken to hospital to get stitches above her left eye.

Bebe, 33, addressed the incident as she resumed her tour at The Fillmore in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Tuesday night.

She asked the venue's team to tidy up some wiring on the floor as she almost "ate s**t like three times" and poked fun at her injury by adding, "I can't get another bruise."

According to footage posted by the Q102 Philly radio station, she continued, "Are we going to have a good show tonight? Yes, we f**king are. Can we let people slow us down, Philly? No. Just no phones at my face tonight please, I beg of you. Thank you, Philly."

After the New York incident, Bebe returned to social media to show off her bruised eye and a cut on her eyebrow. In the caption, she assured fans she was doing "good".

In a separate post, the Meant to Be singer wrote, "Although the show ended in an unfortunate way it was still an amazing show in my hometown. Thank you so Much New York. I love You. The Tour must go on!!! Philly next!"

Nicolas Malvagna, 27, was arrested and charged with assault, aggravated harassment, attempted assault and harassment over the incident.

While he allegedly told police that he threw the phone because he thought "it would be funny", his lawyer insisted that it was never "his intention to injure" Bebe.