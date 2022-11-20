Pink pays tribute to Dame Olivia Newton-John

Pink paid tribute to Dame Olivia Newton-John at the American Music Awards (AMAs) on Sunday (20.11.22).

The 43-year-old singer donned a sparkly feathered gown to perform 'Hopeless Devoted to You' from 'Grease' in honour of the late singer - who died of breast cancer in August age 73 - while images of Olivia were shown on a screen behind her at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater.

Pink - who was joined at the ceremony by husband Carey Hart and their children Willow, 11, and five-year-old Jameson - also performed her new single, 'Never Gonna Not Dance Again', live for the first time earlier in the evening.

Ahead of the event, the 'Raise Your Glass' hitmaker admitted it was "an absolute honour" to have been asked to pay tribute to Olivia.

She told ABC7: "I had the pleasure of being around her several times, and she was as darling as you would imagine.

"She was such an icon, and it's a really big honour to be able to sing her [music]."

Pink had tried to keep details of her performance a secret, but previously revealed her daughter had helped her to learn the song.

She said: "I can't tell you [what I'm singing], but I will tell you that my daughter did 'Grease' in her last summer production, and she is teaching me the song. It'll be magical."

And the 'So What' singer admitted her daughter is one of her toughest critics because she knows her music better than she does.

She said: "Willow's gnarly when I forget the words to my own songs. I made a bet with her once.

"She was like, 'That's not the right words.' I'm like, 'I wrote it.' She's like, 'That's not the words.' And we went back, she won. It's tough."