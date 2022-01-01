This week’s emerging and self-releasing artists

Every week, Music News and Liberty Music look at the best new releases from emerging and self-releasing artists.
Jess Yaffa – ‘Run Away’
After garnering huge acclaim for her run of releases so far, New York-based singer-songwriter Jess Yaffa is continuing her current form with the breezy new single ‘Run Away’. Capturing more of that sweet and shimmering pop-rock sound she is known for, this new one will wash over you and leave you feeling renewed throughout.
Kanika – ‘It’s My Body’
Having already cemented herself with a wave of impressive gems these last few years, emerging artist Kanika is back to her vibrant ways on the sultry new groove ‘It’s My Body’. As a glittering ode to female empowerment and a response to America’s recent reversal of legalised abortion, this new offering marks one of her most impactful releases to date.
Clifford – ‘Mariana’
After establishing his distinctive style with a string of enticing releases these last few months, fast-rising artist Clifford returns once again to offer up his brooding new gem ‘Mariana’. With his rich and driven vocal style riding a bed of genre-bending production throughout, he is certainly a name worth keeping a firm eye on for the future.
Jeremy Rice – ‘The End Of The Highway’
Having just released his eagerly-awaited new EP ‘The End Of The Highway’ in recent weeks, Canadian artist Jeremy Rice is now looking to showcase his newest collection with the soaring title-track. Bringing back another heady dose of raw and heartfelt Americana grooves, he is continuing his swaggering ascent throughout this latest delight
Jodré – ‘conversations’
Following the enormous love for his previous efforts ‘S.H.E.’ and ‘where have you been?’, which have since knocked up thousands of streams, Portuguese singer-songwriter Jodré is on another effervescent run with his latest single ‘conversations’. Filled with warm and heartfelt textures throughout, he is capturing some beautifully alluring emotions here.