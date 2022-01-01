This week’s emerging and self-releasing artists

Every week, Music News and Liberty Music look at the best new releases from emerging and self-releasing artists.After garnering huge acclaim for her run of releases so far, New York-based singer-songwriter Jess Yaffa is continuing her current form with the breezy new single ‘Run Away’. Capturing more of that sweet and shimmering pop-rock sound she is known for, this new one will wash over you and leave you feeling renewed throughout.Having already cemented herself with a wave of impressive gems these last few years, emerging artist Kanika is back to her vibrant ways on the sultry new groove ‘It’s My Body’. As a glittering ode to female empowerment and a response to America’s recent reversal of legalised abortion, this new offering marks one of her most impactful releases to date.After establishing his distinctive style with a string of enticing releases these last few months, fast-rising artist Clifford returns once again to offer up his brooding new gem ‘Mariana’. With his rich and driven vocal style riding a bed of genre-bending production throughout, he is certainly a name worth keeping a firm eye on for the future.Having just released his eagerly-awaited new EP ‘The End Of The Highway’ in recent weeks, Canadian artist Jeremy Rice is now looking to showcase his newest collection with the soaring title-track. Bringing back another heady dose of raw and heartfelt Americana grooves, he is continuing his swaggering ascent throughout this latest delightFollowing the enormous love for his previous efforts ‘S.H.E.’ and ‘where have you been?’, which have since knocked up thousands of streams, Portuguese singer-songwriter Jodré is on another effervescent run with his latest single ‘conversations’. Filled with warm and heartfelt textures throughout, he is capturing some beautifully alluring emotions here.Emerging artists