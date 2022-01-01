This week’s emerging and self-releasing artists

Every week, Music News and Liberty Music look at the best new releases from emerging and self-releasing artists.Despite only just beginning his journey earlier this year, California-based artist Zenya Ray has already built up a strong and devout following, and now returns with his soaring new single ‘Even The Angels’. Channelling a warm and alluring direction from start to finish, this new endeavour sets him as one of the more heartfelt names on the rise right now.After establishing himself with his breakthrough single ‘Hammering Noises’ earlier this year, fast-rising producer Pshycotic Beats is back once again with his pulsing new effort ‘It’s About Time’. Continuing more of that broad and euphoric electronica he is known for, his newest release is another heady dose of progressive beats and vibrant energy throughout.Having already broken through with a diverse array of gems over the last few months, fast-rising Houston-based artist DinoVert is back once again with his shimmering new cut ‘Runaway’. Taking his cues from the likes of The Kid Laroi and Post Malone with its glittering aesthetic, this new one will have you tapping your toes at every moment.After receiving enormous love for her previously shared gem ‘serotonin’ in recent months, emerging singer-songwriter audalei is looking to continue her upward ascent on the dreamy new single ‘meringue pie’. Keeping the production haunted and her vocal supple throughout, this bold and inventive return makes for a wonderfully fresh and vivid listen throughout.After dazzling us with his brilliant sun-kissed jam ‘The Girls Of Summer’ earlier this year, emerging artist D.K. Lyons is back to his euphoric ways on the pulsing new offering ‘The Sadness’. Channelling a more tender and sombre direction this time around, his latest release adds another riveting addition to his ever-growing catalogue to date.Emerging artists