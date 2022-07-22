Jack White 'did more music in lockdown' than in the last 10 years

Jack White got more done in lockdown than "in the last 10 years."

The 47-year-old musician - who is known for being a member of 1990s rock duo The White Stripes alongside ex-wife Meg but has carved out a solo career in recent years - explained that lockdown was "great" for him because he has a home studio to create music in.

He said: "It might sound surprising but I've done more stuff (recently) than in the last 10 years. What's great about being shut in for someone like me is I have a studio at home to create music, but also a place to work on furniture and design, and I have Third Man Records to manage and a (vinyl) pressing plant. I've got all these activities that require my attention. My dad was also into a lot of different things - repaired radios or worked on carpentry projects. But he never had the time to do everything that he wanted to do. I've managed to complete many furniture projects and I also redid my entire workshop."

The 'Seven Nation Army' hitmaker released his fifth solo album 'Entering Heaven Alive' on Friday (22.07.22), just two months after he dropped 'Fear of the Dawn' and explained that while he had initially planned a single album, it was best to split the albums across two albums because of their differing styles.

He told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: "The idea for a long time was to make a single album," he revealed. "That's the way these albums were conceived. It didn't matter which band or name I released it under It was already a thing I was doing with the White Stripes, those albums were very varied for just a duo. (But) this time it didn't go as planned. The soft, melodic songs didn't go well with heavier pieces. So I started to split them into two titles. It was better to keep them in their own unique little universe."