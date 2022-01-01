Justin Timberlake performed at Jessica Biel's birthday party

Justin Timberlake performed at his wife Jessica Biel's 40th birthday party in March.



The Sinner star told Ellen DeGeneres on Thursday that Justin threw her an "amazing" party for her 40th birthday in early March and "flew in his band" so he could perform.



Insisting she is Justin's biggest fan, Jessica said, "He's my favourite. He performed all covers of songs that made up our time together. So, like, everything from Feist to Radiohead to Donny Hathaway."



When asked which Radiohead track he performed, Jessica replied, "Maybe he did Nude? I mean, his voice on Radiohead is something else!"



During the interview, Jessica also spoke about their children's music tastes, saying their seven-year-old son Silas is interested in "orchestras, symphonies, movie scores, and also EDM," while their 21-month-old son Phineas is already obsessed with guitar and drums.



Jessica and Justin married in 2012.