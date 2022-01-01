Emeli Sandé sings about new girlfriend on upcoming album Let's Say For Instance

Emeli Sandé has opened up about her new girlfriend on her upcoming album.

The 35-year-old singer - who recently came out and revealed she is dating female classical pianist Yoana Karemova - has written about her romance on the track 'My Pleasure', which features on her soon-to-be-released record 'Let's Say For Instance'.

As reported by The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, she sings: "You're the only one my heart beats for, never been in love like this before.

"You know you're the one that I adore."

The track also sees Emeli described Yoana as her "greatest treasure".

Reflecting on their relationship, she sings: "Where to start? Hand on heart, everything about you is a work of art.

"Angel eyes, butterflies, every time I'm around you I'm in paradise.

"See you came into my life and turned my sky blue. If there's any way at all that I could thank you, it would be my pleasure."

The couple have also teamed up on an instrumental track called 'July 25'.

During a playback, Emeli explained: "The interlude you heard is actually the first piece Yoana and I have written together.

"It's just nice to have that mark on there on the music.

"I love that it takes me to another world when I hear it. It was a pleasure to work with her."

The 'Read All About It' hitmaker - who was previously married to marine biologist Adam Gouraguine between 2012 and 2014 and had a brief romance with rapper Jonathan Kabamba, which ended in 2020 - revealed her relationship with Loana last month.

She said: "We met through music. And I definitely feel happier than ever. It feels great.

"For me, true love and having love in your life makes everything fit into place."

Asked if their romance means she is bisexual, she replied: "I’m not sure what I identify as but I guess so. I just feel like I should fall in love with whoever I fall in love with."