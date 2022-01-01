Jennifer Lopez's Halftime documentary to open Tribeca Festival

Jennifer Lopez's documentary about her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance is to open the 2022 Tribeca Festival.

The superstar co-headlined the spectacle alongside Shakira in February 2020, with the show featuring guest appearances from Bad Bunny, J Balvin, and Lopez's daughter Emme.

On Wednesday, organisers of the film festival announced that the Netflix project, titled Halftime, will premiere at the United Palace in Washington Heights on 8 June.

"It's an honour to be selected for the opening night of Tribeca, and so fitting to be celebrating this critical milestone in Jennifer's life and career just miles from where she grew up!" said director Amanda Micheli. "To have the opportunity to share this film on the big screen with a New York audience is a dream come true."

Micheli promised fans that the film offers an "intimate peek" into the singer's life, and also sees her reflect on her milestones and evolution as an artist.

"Powerful storytelling - whether in music, film, or games - encourages us to fight for universal values that bind humanity together. Halftime, featuring Jennifer Lopez, reminds us of that," added Tribeca Festival co-founder Robert De Niro. "The Tribeca Festival is eager to bring audiences from all over the world together to honour the importance of purpose-driven creative expression."

Halftime will debut on Netflix on 14 June.