Madonna shows support for Ukraine with Sorry remix video

Madonna has shown her support for Ukraine amid the Russian invasion by posting a video remix of her hit Sorry.



Over the weekend, Madonna posted a fan-made remix of her 2006 hit Sorry, edited together with images from the conflict and comparisons between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler.



She accompanied the post with a statement in support of Ukraine, writing, "Russia's Pointless and Greed Driven Invasion Of the Ukraine MUST be stopped!!



"Putin has Violated Every Human Rights Accord in Existence. Putin has no right to try to erase the existence of the Ukraine. We support you President Zelensky!! We are praying for you and your country! God Bless You All! Lets not feel helpless when confronted by Geo-political Actions of this magnitude (sic)."



Madonna added a link to a Global Citizen article about how people can meaningfully help Ukraine amid the crisis.



The Independent reports Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy followed Madonna on Instagram after the video montage went live.



Madonna has since shared two additional posts about the Ukraine invasion, including footage of a missile hitting a residential building in the capital city Kyiv.



"Does This Video hurt. you as much as it hurts Me?" she asked her followers in the caption. "Putin continues his Senseless And Horrifying attacks on The Ukraine!! Innocent people are being killed and wounded every day! Innocent people are fighting for their lives And learning to shoot guns to protect themselves Refugees are crowding the borders and being stopped from escaping. So many brave people are staying to fight... God Bless You All. We are praying for you all (sic)."