Cardi B offers to pay funeral expenses for victims of Bronx building fire

Cardi B has offered to pay the funeral expenses for victims of a recent building fire.

Last week, a blaze caused by a space heater ripped through an apartment building in the New York City borough of The Bronx, killing 17 people.

The rapper, who is a Bronx native, said in a statement that she is proud to be from the area and "knew" she needed to jump in to help after hearing about the tragedy.

"I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing, but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones will help as they move forward and heal," she commented. "I send my prayers and condolences to everyone affected by this horrific tragedy."

Editors at CNN reported that the Bodak Yellow hitmaker is working with The Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City in order to assure that funds are distributed to all families.

A rep also confirmed that Cardi wants to ensure the "final wishes" of the victims are met.

"We are grateful for Cardi B, a real superstar on and off the mic, for granting some critical financial relief to families of the victims," Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement. "The city will be forever thankful to her and also to the grassroots donors and corporate partners who have been able to offer immediate support for our neighbours in need, to reestablish themselves during this difficult time."