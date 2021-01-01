Rihanna denies pregnancy rumours in alleged fan message

Rihanna has seemingly denied rumours that she is pregnant in an alleged message to a fan.



Earlier this week, the 33-year-old singer-turned-fashion and beauty mogul attended the first presidential inauguration in her home country, Barbados, where she became the 11th person to be named a national hero of the new republic.



Following the honour, some tabloids speculated that the Fenty Beauty founder may be expecting her first child with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, due to her sporting a flowy orange gown, but on Thursday, the Umbrella hitmaker set the record straight after a fan messaged her on social media.



"Can I come to the baby show sis!?" a fan named Jen wrote to the singer. "True or not your babies are going to be beautiful. Sorry everyone's up in your uterus right now."



Rihanna jokingly responded to the message, "Haaaaa! Stawwwp (sic)! You ain't came to the first 10 baby showers! Y'all breed me every year dammit lol (laugh out loud)."



The fan later shared a screenshot of the conversation on Instagram with the caption: "Her uterus said 'stay out of my damn business.' I spit my water out when she said 'the first 10 baby showers.' Regardless I'm happy for her either way she's living life to the fullest! #riri #loveya."