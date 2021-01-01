Britney Spears thanks organisers of Free Britney movement while teasing tell-all interview

Britney Spears has thanked the organisers of the Free Britney movement for their support during the hearings for her conservatorship case.

In a brief Instagram video, the 39-year-old addressed fan questions about what she will do now that her 13-year conservatorship has been terminated.

“Very good question,” the popstar began. “I’m just grateful honestly for each day and being able to have the keys to my car, and being able to be independent, and feel like a woman, and owning ATM cards and cash for the first time, being able to buy candles. It’s the little things for us women, but it makes a huge difference.”

Spears insisted she is “not a victim” as she lived with “victims” as a child, an experience she claimed motivated her to leave home at such a young age and work hard for 20 years. Now, her purpose is to “advocate for people with real disabilities and real illnesses".

“I’m a very strong woman, so I can only imagine what the system has done to those people. So, hopefully, my story will make an impact and make some changes to the corrupt system,” she continued.

The Gimme More hitmaker also thanked the people behind the Free Britney movement, stating that the fans who advocated for her over the years “rock".

“I honestly think you guys saved my life in a way 100 per cent,” the mother-of-two said.

And in the accompanying caption, Spears indicated that she intends to meet with Oprah Winfrey to discuss what she has been through.

“I might as well do a hint of my thoughts on the gram before I go and set things square on @Oprah !!!!! I mean who knows … I do know how embarrassing is to share the fact I’ve never seen cash or wasn’t able to drive my car,” she shared. “But honestly it still blows my mind every day I wake up how my family and the conservatorship were able to do what they did to me. It was demoralizing and degrading !!!!"