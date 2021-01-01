The Kid LAROI announces hiatus to focus on his debut album

The Kid LAROI is taking some time out of the spotlight to focus on his debut album.



The 'Stay' hitmaker has announced he will be shutting himself off from the outside world to get his head down and make "the best music possible" for his loyal following.



In a statement to fans posted on social media this week, the 18-year-old star began by thanking his fans and reflected on how his mixtape 'F*** Love' "changed his life so much".



The teen pop prodigy shared: “My life has also changed so much this past year because of it [F*** Love] and I owe it all to every single one of you. There is no way I will ever be able to repay you.



“Last week I went on a small vacation for the first time in a while. During that time, I started thinking and I made the decision that I need to take some time away from everything and focus on the next project; my debut album.



“I'm going to miss you all beyond words can describe, but I do believe that this is what I need to do to give you all the best music possible."



He vowed: “I'll be back soon, I promise. I love you, Laroi.”



Meanwhile, the 'Without You' hitmaker recently admitted his goal in life is "world dominion".



The star is heavily-tipped to be nominated for a Grammy at next year's ceremony, after two hit collaborations with Justin Bieber ('Stay') and Miley Cyrus ('Without You') - and has set his sights on ruling the world.



LAROI - whose real name is Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard - said his aim is: “World dominion. It’s world domination, but domination, there’s a limit to it. Dominion, there’s no limit.”



The rapper - who recently parted ways with manager Scooter Braun - admitted that with each success he has it's always topped by something even greater.



He said: "I’ll go through a thing where I’ll feel, 'OK, this is huge.' Then months later or a year later, I’ll be like, 'Damn, that really wasn’t anything. This is huge.' But I guess the first-ever feeling of that was probably [when] I used to be in this duo with this dude. We uploaded a video to Facebook, and it got 10,000 views or something. That was pretty encouraging."



And the Australian native admitted he feels like he has a "weird superpower" where he can make his biggest dreams come true.