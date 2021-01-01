Britney Spears 'on cloud 9' following conservatorship win

Britney Spears was "on cloud 9" all weekend following the termination of her 13-year conservatorship.



On Friday, Judge Brenda Penny of the Los Angeles County Superior Court ruled that Spears, 39, would be released from her conservatorship, giving her control over her person and estate for the first time in over a decade.



In a new post, the Grammy winner expressed her joy at her newfound freedom, which she celebrated with dinner and a glass of champagne.



"What an amazing weekend ... I felt like I was on cloud 9 the whole time !!! I actually got my first glass of champagne at the most beautiful restaurant I've ever seen last night !!!!" she wrote beneath a photo of a fork piercing a piece of red lipstick.



"I'm celebrating my freedom and my B day for the next two months !!!!!!!!!!! I mean after 13 years ... I think I've waited long ENOUGH !!!!" the singer continued. She went on to thank her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, for his work on the case after joining her team in June. "He has truly turned my life around ... I'm forever thankful for that !!!! What a sight seeing so many people celebrating my victory .... I love my fans so much ... so thank you !!!!?"



? Spears ended her post by explaining the selfies she shared on the day of the verdict, which she said were a nod to Hailey Bieber, who dressed up as her for Halloween.



"Psssss please do not laugh at my latest post !!!! I realized I got really excited with my lime green shoulder padded shirt !!! The only person I've ever seen wear shoulder pads is @HaileyBieber," she admitted. "She was me for Halloween ... I think I won brownie points with my kids !!!! But seriously though ... how freaking cool is that ???? Okay so I posted four times in one day in the same shirt .... I liked the way it made me feel and I never knew shoulder pads were extremely flattering !!!!"