Jessica Simpson releases first song in over a decade

Jessica Simpson has returned to the mic more than a decade after stepping away from the music industry.

On Thursday, the 41-year-old singer posted a cover of the song Particles by the rock band Nothing But Thieves, which discusses issues relating to drug addiction.

"The whole idea of music heals is an honest truth to me," Simpson captioned a still from the video, which was posted to YouTube. "This song saved a broken piece of me."

In the video, the lifestyle mogul sits in front of a wall of jewel-toned stained glass, performing a stripped-down cover of the rock hit. Surrounded by candles, Simpson grabs the mic and belts out the lyrics, "Oh, doctor please, this don't feel right, oh, can you give me something to get me through the night? Oh, if it all falls apart and if this thing goes wrong, oh, put me back together however you want."

The cover is the first song that Simpson has released since 2010, when she produced her seventh studio album, Happy Christmas, and a compilation album of her greatest hits.

Recently, she opened up about struggling with alcoholism and revealed that she is four years sober.

"There is so much stigma around the word alcoholism or the label of an alcoholic," the singer wrote beneath a photo of her in 2017 earlier this month. "The real work that needed to be done in my life was to actually accept failure, pain, brokenness, and self sabotage. The drinking wasn't the issue. I was. I didn't love myself. I didn't respect my own power. Today I do. I have made nice with the fears and I have accepted the parts of my life that are just sad. I own my personal power with soulful courage. I am wildly honest and comfortably open. I am free."