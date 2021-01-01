NEWS Damon Albarn: 'We're making a full length Gorillaz film with Netflix' Newsdesk Share with :





Damon Albarn joins Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 to discuss his new solo project ‘The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows’. Albarn tells Zane about the personal and professional exploration that led to the making of the album, the experience of recording in Iceland, and why it’s easier making solo albums. He also discusses the “euphoria” of the late nineties prior to the arrival of social media, why TikTok is “the bane of his life”, nearly playing Drake at table tennis, the forthcoming Gorillaz film coming to Netflix, severing his finger and more.



Damon Albarn Tells Apple Music About The Origins of His New Album 'The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows’…

It started with a proposition from a guy I've known for years, who used to run the LYON Festival, which is the most amazing French, one of those classic Europe, Mediterranean arts events. Only it takes place in an old Roman amphitheatre and you eat under grape vines and it's fresh tomatoes. Just the most wonderful day. You really look forward to it. Anyway, this guy, Mark, called now and said he changed jobs and he started working with this orchestra in Paris and said, "What would you like to do? You can do anything as long as you use some members of this orchestra." I went away and I thought about it. Then I thought, "I do know something I really want to do. I really want to get some musicians to come and sit in my front room in Iceland and just play the landscape." We started doing that two and a half years ago and we were quite far into it. I'd done three workshops with them, and we'd done them at different times of the year. The most electrifying was in the middle of the winter, where everyone would turn up at my house at nine oclock. Get them coffee, they'd settle down and literally still pitch dark. You'd just incrementally watch the light ... move with it. So this really lovely music was coming out of it. Then bang, February last year, that was the end of that. So I had these rehearsal tapes, nothing really well recorded, but enough to give me an idea of what maybe I could do with it. I left it for a while. Then, I don't know, like December last year, I just thought, "I've got to do something with this. I've got to articulate how I'm feeling and I need to get this out.”



Damon Albarn Tells Apple Music About The Sound of the Album...

There's all this sadness, but longing for rebirth. I just poured it into this record in very hostile circumstances really, because I have these old barns and they're not heated and they've got stone walls. So they're very dusty. So I spent January and a bit of February just locked in a barn with two other musicians in duffel coats, gloves, coughing, shivering, making this record with really old instruments. For some reason I decided just to bring down old analogue valve organs and keyboards. So I had one of my mates whos a brilliant electrician, he'd come down, literally drive down every two or three days and fix the ones that had gone wonky. There's this weird tension in the music, even though it's very calming really.



Damon Albarn Tells Apple Music About Being Happy Making Solo Albums...

There was literally nothing going on as well and I just wanted to do it. I could be happy just making solo records all the time, because in some ways they're a lot easier.



Damon Albarn Tells Apple Music About Spending Time and Recording in Iceland…

They made me an Icelandic citizen last year. It's a deep one because my mum's family is originally from Denmark, so I've always had a sense that I wasn't just English. When I went to Iceland, the first time, it was as a result of a recurring childhood dream of levitating over black sand, but they had no geography to it. Obviously it could have been New Zealand and we'd be having an entirely different conversation now, but I'm glad that it was Iceland that I identified with.



Damon Albarn Tells Apple Music About The Forthcoming Gorillaz Film For Netflix...

I'm at Netflix because we're making a full length Gorillaz film with Netflix. Yeah, we're having a writing session in Malibu this afternoon. It's really exciting to do that. It's something we've been wanting to do for a very long time. It's been through so many incarnations. Gorillaz doing a movie. Honestly. But Netflix, I don't know. I mean, apart from them kind of running this city now, I mean - It's just extraordinary to see how ubiquitous they are now. Yeah. They just seem like they're a good creative team, you know? But I can't say anything more about it, obviously, because... No, no, no.



Damon Albarn Tells Apple Music About Cutting His Finger Off On Christmas Eve…

I actually cut my finger off last Christmas Eve. I was making a pesto, and I had a hand blender and I just made it. I thought, "Hmm, that looks good." But instead of just tasting a bit from the bowl, I decided to stick my finger into the blender, pick it up, and press the button. I put it in, pressed the button. Then I had to pull it out, and it completely severed. This was on Christmas Eve. So I went to Paddington A&E and they said, "There's nothing we can do for you. We'll clean it up, but it's going to be at least 10 days." I said, "I'm a pianist. I need my finger back.” Anyway, a fantastic surgeon... was found on Christmas Day, and on Boxing Day, I got it sewed back on.`



Damon Albarn Reflects on The Euphoria of The Late 90s Before Social Media…

The euphoria of the late nineties, it felt odd. Also, you think back in the nineties and you think, wow, we really had so much freedom. Extraordinary what we were allowed to get away with. No Telephone. That whole idea of telephones as well, and my daughter just cannot understand my complete disregard for my telephone. My telephone's either lost or not on… she can't understand how my relationship with social media... I have no social media, she doesn't understand why.



Damon Albarn Tells Apple Music TikTok Is The 'Bane of His Life'…

TikTok, it's the bane of my life now. Everyone kind of wants you to understand it, how am I going to understand? Jamie's been studying TikTok, but I keep telling him, he's got the wrong algorithms because I think it's all about what algorithm your telephone's… We have a great relationship that we communicate successfully, I think, but she shows me stuff and I... She's falling about like in hysterics and I just find it meaningless and depressing. I literally don't know who I am or where I'm going or what anything means anymore. I thought that at this age, 53, I'd be a bit more savvy about the meaning of life.



Damon Albarn Tells Apple Music About Nearly Playing Table Tennis With Drake…

I nearly played Drake a few years ago. He was going to come round. It was one of those things. I'm not making it up. I know Drake, but for some reason... He was in town and he wanted to play table and heard and it was going to, but it didn't happen there, because I think he was probably a bit, he didn't want to risk it.



Damon Albarn Tells Apple Music About The Album’s Title…

It's a phrase from a poem, from a much longer poem by the English poet, John Clare, who was one of the first working class, 19th century poets. There's a magic to him. It's a tenuous connection to William Blake in the sense that he uses nature to construct these magnificent ideas of Albion. Well, William Blake referred to it as Albion. But he's interesting guy. He was gay and he also checked himself into, not a mental institute, they didn't exist then, but a retreat for, I think 10 years, because he couldn't deal with the world. And I just think his poetry's very, very beautiful. And I'd been given this anthology by my mum when I was a teenager and at some point, I'd obviously been reading that poem, Loving Memory, and I'd gone to this, The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows and I'd extracted it and written it in a notebook. Because when I placed it as the title for project, I signed this project, I forgot where it had come from. And it was only sort of laterally in lockdown with a lot of time to myself that, that I went back and realised that it was part of this much bigger poem called, Love and Memory, which is, it's a devastatingly, beautiful advocation of someone whos recently died.



Damon Albarn Tells Apple Music About Treating Life Like a College Education…

Yeah, I'm lucky, but I've kind of dedicated my life to making music… I feel like this is just one long college course. This semester I'm doing it, learning how to do ballet. It's as simple as that. And it kind of, the more things you do, the sort of, you know, it's like this momentum, isn't it, you learn new things. I mean, there's still things that scare me, like writing for full blown orchestral music is still... I've got something I've got to finish by the end of November in that kind of world, and I'm kind of still, I'm procrastinating a bit about which is not like me.