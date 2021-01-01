Sir Elton John is 'raring' to make more music

Sir Elton John is “raring” to create more music after his hip operation.

The 74-year-old singer - who recently postponed the European and UK leg of his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour until 2023 after injuring his hip - believes he still has a "lot more work to do", despite his advancing years.

He said at the investiture ceremony: “I may not look as if I’m 100% fit – but I’m not quite – but I’m still raring to go and I’ve got a lot more work to do as far as my life goes."

The ‘Tiny Dancer’ hitmaker - who has sold over 300 million records and had a hit single in every decade since the 1970s - called the accolade “a reminder” that there was more things he needed to achieve, such as music and charity work.

He went on: “So this is just a reminder that there’s more to do. More work to do for music, more work to do for charity and life is great – I’m so lucky.”

The ‘Candle in the Wind’ singer - who has Zachary, 10, and Elijah, eight, with husband David Furnish - labelled his life “amazing” but insisted he hasn't finished yet.

He said: “I’ve had an amazing life, music has been my life, and I got this for music and for work for charity.

“I’ve had a hip replacement but I’m full of beans and I’m full of zest, but this is just a prompter to say ‘Come on you’ve got more to do now’.”