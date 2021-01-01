Robbie Williams experiences 'out of this world' high from performing

Robbie Williams struggles with "lows" after the huge adrenaline rush of live shows.

The 'Angels' hitmaker doesn't drink and take drugs these days but still gets a natural high after performing live, which he described as "out of this world".

Speaking on retired goalie David Seaman's 'Seaman Says' podcast, the former Take That star said: "You create dopamine, adrenaline ... you have these moments that feel, literally, out of this world.

"But for every high, there's a low."

The 47-year-old star previously condemned modern pop stars for being "boring" because they don't do drugs and diss one and another so much these days.

The 'Mixed Signals' singer thinks it's "weird" that artists aren't as rock 'n' roll as they used to be, with antics which were all the rage in his 90s heyday, such as trashing hotel rooms and feuding with your peers - like he did with his rival Liam Gallagher - all going out of fashion.

Robbie blames it on the fact they are not taking strong enough substances or drinking enough booze.

He said: "We were a different breed back then [in the 90s] - cussing and dissing and needing to say things in order to be interesting. I don't think people do that now. It was expected of everybody to be drunk and off their face on cocaine. People don't do that now - it seems so f***ing weird ... If people did that now, it would just look a bit sad. I think it just depends what drugs are out there at the time. What's out there at the moment? Ketamine? Or am I out of date on that?"

Though the pop veteran admits he often regrets opening his mouth and saying controversial things, he insists he's just trying to "entertain" people rather than be a "neutral artist".

He explained: "I like to entertain. I do have limited creative skills and I find myself saying things that, on later inspection, I probably wouldn't have said. I'm just trying to be funny all the time.

"There are so many boring pH7 neutral artists out there that it's not difficult standing out."