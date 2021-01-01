Jade Thirlwall says Little Mix hope to still be a band in 2031

Little Mix have once again quashed rumours they are splitting up.

Jade Thirlwall - who is joined by Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock in the pop trio - has insisted she and her bandmates hope to still be around for at least another decade, and would love their 20th anniversary to be celebrated with a documentary about their rise to superstardom.

According to the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column, the 28-year-old star said: "(In another 10 years) I'd like to think we're still be going then. We'd be doing another tour, another gig with more music.

"I'd love in 20 years' time that there was a fabulous documentary about how amazing we are."

Jade debunking the gossip comes after the chart-topping group insisted they "can never really die" after 10 years together.

The 'Sweet Melody' hitmakers, now a three-piece following the departure of Jesy Nelson last year, indirectly addressed rumours they are poised to go their separate ways after the release of their greatest hits collection, 'Between Us', on November 12 and their upcoming shows.

The trio were asked on the Australian radio show Smallzy's Surgery: "Do we know what's next? Is that a question that collectively there’s no known answer to?”

To which, Leigh-Anne said: "Well, I mean, I just think Little Mix, 10 years in, it’s something that can never really die if I'm honest."

Her bandmates then laughed.

Jade also insisted: “No matter what in the future, we’ll always have each other.

“We’re a throuple, in this together.”

The girls have previously laughed off the breakup speculation on various occasions.

The 'Shout Out To My Ex' girl group have their 'Confetti' tour next year, which will follow this week's release of 'Between Us'.

Speculation regarding the BRIT Award-winning band's future has been rife as the girls opened up about trying to educate Jesy in a "friendly" manner about blackfishing.

The 'Boyz' singer was reportedly criticised in text messages by Leigh-Anne for appropriating black culture and darkening her skin with fake tan and changing her hair in the promo for her debut solo single, and the group confirmed they had spoken to her about the difficulties in the way she presented herself, but insisted it happened before she quit.

Jade said: "We don’t want to talk about the video, or be critical, but one thing we will clarify regarding the blackfishing situation is that Jesy was approached by the group in a very friendly, educational manner."

And Leigh-Anne insisted blackfishing is "absolutely not OK".