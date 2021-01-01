Demi Lovato under fire for partnering with conspiracy theory website

Demi Lovato is facing backlash for partnering with the conspiracy theory website Gaia.

Last week, the 29-year-old singer, who uses they/them pronouns, posted an ad for the website Gaia on Instagram, indicating that they are one of the site's ambassadors.

"Thrilled to be a @wearegaia ambassador Understanding the world around us (the known and the unknown) is so exciting to me!" the Sorry Not Sorry hitmaker wrote beneath a photo of them holding up their phone with the site open.

Since posting, the actor has come under fire for promoting the site, which markets itself as the "Netflix of spirituality". However, according to a report by The Daily Beast, the platform contains "hoaxes about sinister aliens, vaccines, world-spanning cabals, and reptilian overlords" and is a "hub" for the QAnon conspiracy theory.

Lovato has opened up about their interest in extraterrestrial life, most recently hosting their limited Peacock series Unidentified with Demi Lovato, where they explore signs of other life in the universe.

Gaia reps shared a press release about the partnership, saying that the singer was first interested in the site after being introduced to Dr. Steven Greer, founder of the Center for the Study of Extraterrestrial Intelligence.

"After several profound experiences practicing Dr. Greer's meditation protocols intended to make contact with extraterrestrials, Lovato became enamored with the study of consciousness," the press release reads. "Continuing down their rabbit hole, Lovato quickly fell in love with Gaia original series Ancient Civilizations and Deep Space."

Fans of the former Disney star have called for them to distance themselves from the website, but Lovato has not responded to the backlash yet.