Emeli Sande, James Arthur and more set for Magic of Christmas

Emeli Sande, James Arthur, Mica Paris, and more have been added to the lineup for this year's Magic of Christmas event at the London Palladium.

The stars will be joined by Jazz star Jamie Cullum at the iconic venue on Sunday, November 21, for the annual Yuletide celebration.

Ronan Keating and Harriet Scott, who are presenting the event, unveiled the final names added to the bill on the 'Magic Radio Breakfast Show' on Monday morning (08.11.21).

They join the previously confirmed Will Young and Rag'n'Bone Man, while Boyzone star Ronan will also be taking to the stage.

Attendees can expect a few surprises on the night, too.

Meanwhile, this week sees the 44-year-old star release the LP, 'Songs From Home', an ode to his homeland of Ireland.

The 'Life is a Rollercoaster' hitmaker has handpicked 12 songs that celebrate his heritage for the collection, which is released on November 12 via Decca Records, and the record includes one original song.

A press release stated: "The album toasts Ronan Keating’s love for Irish music, as well as its continued significance in his life. Celebrating traditional poetry and folklore alongside contemporary pieces, 'Songs From Home' forms the ultimate soundtrack to Ronan’s personal story. Masterfully, Ronan weaves between unheard tales of his youth to artists embedded in Ronan, and Ireland’s, substantial musical heritage."

Ronan - who is from just outside of Dublin in Swords - duets with Irish folk legend Mary Black on her track 'No Frontiers', while on 'Heyday' he pays homage to the late American–born Irish singer-songwriter Mic Christopher.

The record opens with the iconic tale of 'Raglan Road' in Dublin, and 'Summer in Dublin' sees Ronan look back fondly on the summer of 1990, just before boy band Boyzone shot to fame.

The album unveiling comes after Ronan revealed Ed Sheeran "indirectly" contributed to the LP.

After the 'Shivers' hitmaker played guitar on the 'When You Say Nothing At All' hitmaker's last record, 2020's 'Twenty Twenty', the chart-topper confirmed he's "done something" on the follow-up.

Ronan said of his upcoming projects: “I have got an album in November and a tour in January, February and March. It’s a concept record.

“Indirectly Ed has done something on the new album but I can’t tell you any more at this stage.

“He played ­guitar on the last one on a couple of songs.”

Tickets for the show are now sold out and the only way to be there is to win on Magic Radio and online at magic.co.uk.