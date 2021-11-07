The Snuts call out inappropriate behaviour by male fans at Oxford gig

The Snuts have called out alleged inappropriate behaviour by male fans at their latest gig.



The West Lothian rockers were forced to halt their performance at Oxford's O2 Academy on Sunday evening (07.11.21), amid claims of men groping women in the audience, and they have been left raging and warned: "We are not your f****** lad band".



The group - who are close comrades with fellow Scot, Lewis Capaldi - tweeted: “Apologies to everyone for stopping tonight’s show.



“We are absolutely furious to learn about the behaviour of male fans at our show in Oxford.



“This is a male problem and it is only the responsibility of males to stamp it out. No one should ever feel unsafe at our gigs and it’s your responsibility to report and call out your friends if they are acting like f****** animals.



“We are not your f****** lad band and you don’t get act like that at our shows. (sic)"



The Jack Cochrane-fronted band beat Demi Lovatos LP 'Dancing with the Devil... The Art of Starting Over' to the top spot with their revered debut studio album, ‘W.L.’, earlier this year.



And the singer previously said of the unexpected UK No1: “You never really expect to be in a race of any sort with Demi Lovato. It was certainly an experience.



“We were in the lead for most of the week. We were thinking, ‘This is too good to be true’. And then she got back out in front towards the end of the week and I kind of gave up on my dreams.



“And then it happened. Happy days.”



The Snuts continue their run at Norwich's Waterfront tonight (08.11.21).