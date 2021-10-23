Melanie C joins Chris Martin on stage for acoustic rendition of 2 Become 1

Melanie C joined Chris Martin for an acoustic rendition of Spice Girls' '2 Become 1' at Coldplay's recent gig.

The 'My Universe' hitmakers performed a set as part of Audacy’s We Can Survive charity concerts at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Saturday night (23.10.21), to raise awareness of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month in America.

And much to the delight of the crowd, Sporty Spice came out and performed the girl group's 1996 hit with Chris on acoustic guitar.

Introducing the 47-year-old pop legend to the stage, the 44-year-old singer said: “She arrived! Please welcome from England and Great Britain and the Spice Girls, Melanie Chisholm – aka Mel C, aka Sporty Spice, aka a total legend.

“Mel, thank you for coming. We asked you this morning and you’ve been amazing.”

Mel was video called by the 'Yellow' hitmaker while she was getting her nails done that morning and he invited her to join the band on stage, an offer she couldn't turn down.

What's more, Melanie admitted she would love for the Spice Girls to play the famous venue.

The 'Northern Star' singer - who was recently eliminated from 'Dancing with the Stars' - posted to Instagram: "What a fantastic, unexpected night!

"I gave Chris a text to tell him we would be coming to his @imlistening @audacy #wecansurvive gig, at the @HollywoodBowl and the next thing I know, he’s on FaceTime while I’m in the nail salon, asking me to come up on stage with him! ... Well, what could I say to an offer like that! Thank you @coldplay for such an amazing night and experience. Hopefully I can get back to

@HollywoodBowl soon with three certain ladies for company!"

The set also saw Chris dedicate his stripped-back rendition of 'Yellow' to the late Benjamin Keough, Elvis Presley’s grandson, who tragically died by suicide aged 27 in 2020.

The frontman said: “This is for our friend Benjamin, who’s… Benjamin’s gone. Wherever you are right now, we’re sending this song all the way to you.”

Benjamin's actress sister, Riley Keough, 32, shared a clip from the concert and wrote: “@coldplay dedicated Yellow to my brother tonight at @wecansurvivela […] I wasn’t ready for it but it was such a beautiful surprise. And me love you @dakotajohnson and credit and thank you to whoever captured this video. (sic)"