Tyga arrested for felony domestic violence

Tyga has been arrested for felony domestic violence.

According to Rolling Stone, the 31-year-old rapper turned himself into Los Angeles police on Tuesday morning after his ex-girlfriend, Camaryn Swanson, accused him of domestic abuse on social media on Monday evening.

"Michael Stevenson (Tyga) went to Hollywood Div around 9:00 am where he was arrested and booked for felony domestic violence, 273.5 A PC," a representative for the Los Angeles Police Department told the outlet. "Bail is $50,000. The domestic violence incident occurred on 10/11/21. Due to confidentiality, no information regarding the victim is being released."

On Monday, TMZ reported that the alleged incident occurred at Tyga's home around 3 a.m. that morning. Camaryn reportedly called the police to allege that Tyga had put his hands on her during an argument and they took a report for felony domestic violence. The influencer later took to Instagram to accuse Tyga of hitting her and share a photo of her alleged injuries.

"I've been emotionally, mentally, and physically abused and I'm not hiding it anymore," she posted on her Instagram Stories. "I'm so embarrassed and ashamed it had to get to this but I have to stand up for myself."

Sources told TMZ that Camaryn turned up uninvited at the home, but she refuted this by sharing a screengrab allegedly of a text exchange with Tyga which purportedly shows him organising a car to pick her up that morning.

"I didn't show up 'screaming' or uninvited. When I tried to leave, he physically assaulted and refused to let me leave for hours," she wrote.

Tyga has not publicly commented on the accusations.